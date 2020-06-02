STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Persecution, forced conversion of Hindu girls on rise in Pakistan

Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan are facing atrocities in the hands of the Muslims and the government authorities.

Published: 02nd June 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

The region is facing severe heat and the families of the minority community. (Representational Image)

By ANI

MIRPUR KHAS (PAKISTAN): The minorities in Pakistan, especially Hindus, continue to face persecution in the hands of state and non-state actors as incidents of violence and forced conversions are on the rise.

On Monday, two incidents of abduction and forced conversion of Hindu girls were reported from Sindh province.

A fifteen-year-old, daughter of Rai Singh Kohli was abducted by armed men in village Rais Nehal Khan of Mirpur Khas district of Sindh.

When the family members went to file a complaint, they faced harassment by the police. The FIR was registered after the family waited the whole day outside the police station.

On the same day, another Hindu girl, 19-year-old Bhagwanti Kohli was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in village Haji Saeed Burgadi in Sindh's Mirpur Khas district.

According to the family, Bhagwanti is already married and her conversion to Islam has ruined her life.

Family members of Bhagwanti held a protest and demanded that her daughter should be returned. The abductors have already filed a certificate of her conversion to Islam in the police station.

Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan are facing atrocities in the hands of the Muslims and the government authorities.

In another incident, the Hindu Bheel community was attacked. Men, women and children of the community were brutally beaten and their homes were destroyed in village Barmalio of Tharparkar district of Sindh.

The region is facing severe heat and the families of the minority community are facing difficult times as they have no drinking water, no food, and no shelter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Forced Coversions Pakistan
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp