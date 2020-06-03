STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accuses foreign critics of double standards

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier that his country is ready to open the door to almost 3 million Hong Kong citizens if China enacts a national security law for the city.

Published: 03rd June 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accused foreign critics on Wednesday of displaying "blatant double standards" over moves by Beijing to strengthen control over the semi-autonomous territory.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier that his country is ready to open the door to almost 3 million Hong Kong citizens if China enacts a national security law for the city.

Following talks with officials in Beijing, Lam said China has the same right as the US and Britain to enact legislation protecting its national security and that foreign criticism and threats of sanctions could not be justified.

She also said China was compelled to take the step at the national level because opposition in Hong Kong's own legislature and among government critics made it impossible to do so locally.

"I can only say that the international community and some of the foreign governments have been adopting blatant double standards in dealing with this matter and commenting on this matter," Lam said.

"It is within the legitimate jurisdiction of any country to enact laws to protect and safeguard national security. USA is no exception. UK is no exception," Lam said.

"So why should they object, resist or even condemn and take their sanctions against Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China for taking similar actions?" Johnson said in a column published online by the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong newspaper, that the security law would curtail freedoms in Hong Kong and conflict with China's obligations under its agreement with the United Kingdom when it took back the former British colony in 1997.

"Many people in Hong Kong fear their way of life - which China pledged to uphold - is under threat," he wrote.

"If China proceeds to justify their fears, then Britain could not in good conscience shrug our shoulders and walk away." China shocked many of Hong Kong's 7.5 million people when it announced earlier this month that it will enact a national security law for the city, which was promised a high level of autonomy outside of foreign and defense affairs.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reiterated China's stance that the agreement with the UK, known as the Sino-British Joint Declaration, was essentially null and void.

"The UK has had no sovereignty, governance or supervision over Hong Kong since its return (to Chinese rule)," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

"Therefore, the British side has no right to cite the Sino-British Joint Declaration to make irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs and interfere in China's internal affairs," Zhao said.

In her comments, Lam appeared to agree, saying she was operating under Hong Kong's Basic Law, its mini-constitution, despite critics saying China's legislature used highly dubious legal grounds to circumvent Hong Kong's legislature in moving forward with the security legislation.

An earlier push to pass security legislation was shelved after massive Hong Kong street protests against it in 2003.

However, Beijing appeared to lose all patience after months of sometimes violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year that China said was an attempt to split the territory off from the rest of China.

The standing committee of China's National People's Congress could enact the law later this month or at the end of August, analysts have said.

About 350,000 Hong Kong citizens hold British National Overseas passports, a legacy of the colonial era, and 2.5 million others are eligible to apply for them, Johnson said in his column.

Long lines have formed at DHL courier offices in the city since the announcement as people rush to apply for or renew their BNO passports.

Johnson, echoing earlier statements by Cabinet ministers, said that if China imposes a national security law, Britain would allow holders of the BNO passports to remain for 12 months on a renewable basis and would grant them the right to work, placing them on a possible path to UK citizenship.

"This would amount to one of the biggest changes in our visa system in British history," Johnson wrote, adding, "I hope it will not come to this." BNO passport holders currently can stay in the U.K. for only up to six months.

The security legislation also met with stinging criticism from the United States.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and will be stripped of its preferential trade and commercial status.

Separately on Wednesday, Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong called on leaders in Europe to oppose the national security law, saying it erodes the "one country, two systems" framework promised to the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Wong said that after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Hong Kong last week, the momentum should be kept to build a "global alliance to stand with Hong Kong."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hong Kong protests China Hong kong protest Carrie lam
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp