Pakistan's hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Doctors at hospitals in Pakistan are bracing for a surge of COVID-19 patients as the country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed the number in neighbouring China.

Pakistan's confirmed cases jumped to 85,264 on Thursday after officials reported 4,688 new infections during the previous 24 hours and 82 deaths, a single-day record for virus-related fatalities.

The developments prompted the government to order the closure of all shopping malls and markets where social distancing regulations are being ignored.

A medical team of Chinese doctors met with the country’s President Arif Ali in Islamabad to share their experience treating COVID-19 patients.

Pakistan has witnessed a steady increase in infections and deaths since last month, when the government lifted a lockdown that was enforced in March to slow the spread of the new virus.

A total of 1,770 people in Pakistan have died in the pandemic.