STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge

Pakistan has witnessed a steady increase in infections and deaths since last month, when the government lifted a lockdown that was enforced in March to slow the spread of the new virus.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan coronavirus cases

A health official in protective gear holds sample collected from a man at a screening and testing facility for COVID-19 in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Doctors at hospitals in Pakistan are bracing for a surge of COVID-19 patients as the country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed the number in neighbouring China.

Pakistan's confirmed cases jumped to 85,264 on Thursday after officials reported 4,688 new infections during the previous 24 hours and 82 deaths, a single-day record for virus-related fatalities.

The developments prompted the government to order the closure of all shopping malls and markets where social distancing regulations are being ignored.

A medical team of Chinese doctors met with the country’s President Arif Ali in Islamabad to share their experience treating COVID-19 patients.

Pakistan has witnessed a steady increase in infections and deaths since last month, when the government lifted a lockdown that was enforced in March to slow the spread of the new virus.

A total of 1,770 people in Pakistan have died in the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp