STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US President Donald Trump thanks Iran for releasing American hostage, says 'a deal is possible'

On the issue of the prisoner swap, Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif said that Iranian hostages held in--and on behalf of--the US should come home as well.

Published: 05th June 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday thanked Iran for releasing the American hostage Michael White, saying that, 'it shows a deal is possible'.

"I just got off the phone with former American hostage Michael White, who is now in Zurich after being released from Iran. He will be on a U.S. plane shortly, and is coming home..." Trump tweeted.

"...to the United States! We have now brought more than 40 American hostages and detainees back home since I took office. Thank you to Iran, it shows a deal is possible!" he added.

On the issue of the prisoner swap, Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif said that Iranian hostages held in--and on behalf of--the US should come home.

"Pleased that Dr Majid Taheri and Mr White will soon be joining their families. Prof. Sirous Asgari was happily reunited with his family on Weds. This can happen for all prisoners. No need for cherry-picking. Iranian hostages held in--and on behalf of--the US should come home," Zarif tweeted.

Zarif had said prisoner swap between the US and Iran has no problem and "we do not need holding negotiations", adding that prisoner swap will be made with coordination of the US' Interests Section in Tehran, IRNA reported.

On Wednesday, Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari who was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was released.

This prisoner's swap comes at a time when the tensions between the two countries have escalated after Trump pursued a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran imposing sanctions. In 2018, Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) JCPOA, signed between US, UK, France, Russia, China, Germany and EU and Iran.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Iran relations US Iran ties US Iran prisoner swap
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp