Pakistan journalist Mehr Tarar tests positive for COVID-19

By Online Desk

Pakistan journalist Mehr Tarar tweeted Saturday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She wrote on Twitter: "Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19."

Pakistan, today, registered a record 90 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total count of fatalities to 1,935.

The Ministry of National Health Services on Saturday said the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 93,983 after 4,734 new infections were detected across the country.

Tarar is also known for her association with congress leader Shashi Tharoor and his late wife Sunanda Pushkar who had shared a Twitter spat with Tarar some time in 2014.