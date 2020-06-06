STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan registers record 97 COVID-19 deaths in one day, total number of infections approaches 94,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 93,983 after 4,734 new infections were detected across the country, it said.

People exercise in a park in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, June 5, 2020. Government of Pakistan's Punjab province has reopened parks in different cities of the province including Lahore amid coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported a record 97 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,935, while the number of confirmed cases in the country approached 94,000 after over 4,700 infections were detected, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Punjab registered 35,308 COVID-19 cases, Sindh 34,889, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 12,459, Balochistan 5,776 Islamabad 4,323, Gilgit-Baltistan 897 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 331 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

With a record 97 fatalities in one day, the death toll in the country has reached 1,935, while 32,581 people have recovered from the disease.

The ministry said that the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are 59,467, out of which 1,265 patients are in critical condition.

More than 100 labs in the country have so far conducted 660,508 tests, including 22,185 in the last 24 hours.

There are 747 hospitals across the country with COVID-19 treatment facilities where 5,060 patients are being treated.

Others have been asked to self-isolate at home.

