STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Brazil death toll from coronavirus rises to 35,930, second highest in world

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded about 1.9 million COVID-19 patients. 

Published: 07th June 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, death toll

Brazil's government has stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections in an extraordinary move which experts say is to hide data. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRASILIA: The death toll due to coronavirus infection in Brazil has increased by 904 to 35,930 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 27,075 coronavirus cases have been detected in the same period in the country.

The day before, Brazil reported about 30,830 new cases of the coronavirus disease and recorded 1,005 new fatalities.

ALSO READ: Brazil govt yanks coronavirus death toll as data befuddles experts

The total COVID-19 tally in Brazil now stands at 672,846. According to the Health Ministry, 10,209 have recovered from the disease over the past day.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded about 1.9 million COVID-19 patients. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus death toll Brazil coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp