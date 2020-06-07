Brazil death toll from coronavirus rises to 35,930, second highest in world

By ANI

BRASILIA: The death toll due to coronavirus infection in Brazil has increased by 904 to 35,930 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 27,075 coronavirus cases have been detected in the same period in the country.

The day before, Brazil reported about 30,830 new cases of the coronavirus disease and recorded 1,005 new fatalities.



The total COVID-19 tally in Brazil now stands at 672,846. According to the Health Ministry, 10,209 have recovered from the disease over the past day.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded about 1.9 million COVID-19 patients.