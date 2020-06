By PTI

PESHAWAR: A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by militants in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.

A police van was doing routine patrolling in the Mundan area of Bannu district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when some militants lobbed a hand grenade on the vehicle and started firing.

A policeman was injured in the attack, police said, adding that one person has been arrested.