STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore has to prepare for very different future: PM Lee Hsien Loong as COVID-19 cases near 38,000

He said companies, big and small, would be hit hard, some industries would be permanently changed, and many would have to reinvent themselves to survive.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has urged the city-state's residents to prepare for a very different future, as COVID-19 would remain a problem for a long time.

He made the remarks during a national broadcast on Sunday evening, saying COVID-19, not only a public health issue but also a serious economic, social and political problem, would take at least a year, probably longer, before vaccines become widely available, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lee said Singaporeans must all adjust the way they live, work and play, so that they could reduce the spread of the virus, and keep themselves safe.

He also warned that the next few years would be a disruptive and difficult time for all of them.

He said companies, big and small, would be hit hard, some industries would be permanently changed, and many would have to reinvent themselves to survive.

Workers will also feel the pain, as retrenchments and unemployment will go up, some jobs will disappear and not come back.

"Workers will have to learn new skills to stay employed," Lee said.

The Prime Minister said the global economy had "virtually ground to a halt" because of COVID-19, and Singapore had taken a severe hit too with its GDP likely to shrink between 4 and 7 per cent in 2020, the city-state's worst contraction ever.

Lee also expressed confidence that an even stronger and better Singapore would emerge from this crisis for three reasons.

First, Singapore had economic strengths and an international reputation built up over many decades. It is highly connected to the global flows of trade, investment, capital and people.

"International trade and investments may shrink, but they will not disappear entirely," he said.

Second, Singapore has had a head start preparing for the uncertainties ahead, as it had been working hard to transform and deepen its capabilities, and it is systematically rebooting the economy and rebuilding transport and trade links.

Besides, Singapore is working hard to retain and attract talent and investments to contribute to its recovery.

"At a time when some countries are closing their doors, we are keeping ours open," Lee said.

Third, Singapore has programs and plans to cope with the challenges before it.

Lee said the government's biggest priority now is jobs, and the government will use the programs and plans to help Singaporeans keep their jobs, or find new ones.

The Prime Minister's address was part of a series of national broadcasts which started on Sunday, and will run till June 20.

All the speeches will be televised in the four official languages -- English, Malay, Tamil and Mandarin.

Singapore has recorded 37,910 with 24,886 recoveries and 25 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore Singapore coronavirus cases COVID 19 Lee Hsien Loong
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp