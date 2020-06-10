STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chinese Ambassador to Russia blames America for protests in Hong Kong

The ambassador went on to claim that "Americans and Westerners" are funding, arming and training the Hong Kong protesters.

Published: 10th June 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong protest

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail against police in the Sha Tin district of Hong Kong. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: China's ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, on Wednesday blamed western nations for standing behind the unrest in the Asian country's special administrative region of Hong Kong.

"I can say frankly that all these demonstrations, protests, all this chaos are organized by the West," Zhang said at a news conference held at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The ambassador went on to claim that "Americans and Westerners" are funding, arming and training the Hong Kong protesters.

"They are doing this vague situation precisely to split China, to create difficulties for the development of China," Zhang said.

READ| Hong Kong Timeline: A Year of Protests

Wide-scale protests have been taking place sporadically in Hong Kong since June 2019, with protesters claiming to oppose Beijing's increasing influence on the special administrative region.

The latest wave of protests was caused by the Chinese central authorities' plans to pass a security bill for Hong Kong.

The legislation, which bans secessionist activities, among other things, is seen by regional residents as undermining their liberties. However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government say the legislation would not affect the legitimate rights of regional residents.

Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of international interference and claims to respect the "one country, two systems" principle.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hong Kong protests Zhang Hanhui
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp