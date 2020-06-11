STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK's Prince Philip celebrates quiet 99th birthday

Prince Philip and the Queen have been isolated at Windsor Castle, on the outskirts of London, since nationwide confinement measures came into effect in the UK in March.

Published: 11th June 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo June 1, 2020, at Windsor Castle, England, ahead of his 99th birthday. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: The UK's Prince Philip celebrated a quiet 99th birthday at the Windsor Castle with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II while the country remained in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace shared a photograph of the couple standing in the quadrangle of the royal residence last week as messages from well-wishers flooded in for the Duke of Edinburgh, reports Efe news.

"Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy birthday! His Royal Highness turns 99 today and will spend the day with The Queen at Windsor," the Palace tweeted.

The post was accompanied by photographs of the couple together over the years and a black and white image of Philip in military uniform.

Prince Charles, the Duke's eldest son and first in line to the British throne, and his wife Camilla also posted a public message and shared a black and white image of a younger father and son enjoying a boat ride and a more recent picture of the two in conversation.

"Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 99th birthday!" their message said.

Prince William, Prince Philip's grandson and second in line to the throne, and his wife Kate Middleton also took to social media to wish the Duke well as he moved one step closer to 100.

Birthday messages were not limited to members of the royal family with former football star David Beckham among those who wished him well.

Prince Philip and the Queen have been isolated at Windsor Castle, on the outskirts of London, since nationwide confinement measures came into effect in the UK in March.

Born in Greece to Greek and Danish royalty in 1921, Prince Philip's family were later exiled.

He served in the British Navy during the Second World War where he first met and began corresponding with 13-year-old Elizabeth.

After the war he abandoned his Greek and Danish titles to become a British subject. He married Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in 1947.

Elizabeth was crowned in 1953 after the death of her father, George VI, and Philip became the royal consort.

The Duke stepped down from official royal duties in 2017 and has dealt with an increasing number of health issues in his older age.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prince Philip Prince Philip 99 birthday Queen Elizabeth II
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp