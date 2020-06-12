STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China's overseas SOE workers offered inactivated vaccine as protection against COVID-19

The vaccination offer serves not only to protect Chinese overseas from infection but also to help provide more valuable data to help detect antibody levels and calculate vaccine protection

Published: 12th June 2020 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China has offered to administer homegrown inactivated vaccine shots, which reportedly showed potent protection against COVID-19, to the employees of state-owned enterprises travelling to high-risk areas abroad to work on projects, official media here reported.

The vaccination offer serves not only to protect Chinese overseas from infection but also to help provide more valuable data to help detect antibody levels and calculate vaccine protection rates for a global reference to the vaccine's efficacy, state-run Global Times reported.

The Chinese employees of SOEs preparing to go abroad are offered to administer two choices of home-grown inactivated vaccine shots for urgent use, with both shots having demonstrated safety in human trials, state-run Global Times reported.

Inactivated vaccines use the killed version of the germ that causes a disease.

The two vaccines for urgent use are developed by Beijing Biological Products Institute and Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, both affiliated to China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), it said.

Both are inactivated vaccines that have shown safe results with no distinct adverse reaction during the first two phases of clinical trials, the report said.

"According to the feedback given by Sinopharm, the two vaccines have been verified to be safe through clinical trials and are now going to the phase III clinical trial," it quoted an official notice as saying.

"All procedures are undergoing with relevant national laws and regulations," it said.

"The vaccination is completely voluntary. Informed consent must be signed prior to vaccination and the second dose should be administered within 14-28 days after the completion of the first dose," the notice said.

"In special emergency situations, a one-time two-dose regimen is also accepted though the durable antibody response is relatively weak, as indicated by the available data.

" The resumption of production of overseas projects and the health of overseas workers are still under serious threat.

For better prevention and quicker recovery of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects, Sinopharm has given priority to supporting workers intending to go overseas to vaccinate for urgent needs, the notice said.

On June 9, state-run Xinhua news agency reported that China's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine has shown potent protection against SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, in animal experiments.

Research on the vaccine candidate BBIBP-CorV was jointly conducted by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products under China National Biotec Group, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences as well as other institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China SOE workers vaccine coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp