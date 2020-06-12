STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hong Kong protest marks anniversary of violent police clash

Police banned the annual vigil for the first time in three decades, citing public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 12th June 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters hold flags in a shopping mall during a protest in Hong Kong, Friday, June 12, 2020.

Protesters hold flags in a shopping mall during a protest in Hong Kong, Friday, June 12, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: More than 100 protesters in Hong Kong marched and shouted slogans during a lunchtime protest Friday in a luxury shopping mall marking the one-year anniversary of a clash with police outside the semi-autonomous Chinese city's legislature.

The protesters marched through the mall in the Admiralty business district holding flags that read “Hong Kong independence” and shouting “Stand for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.” They sang the protest anthem “Glory to Hong Kong” and laid out a large banner with a Chinese saying meaning “The people fear not death, why threaten them with it?”

The demonstrators were commemorating a demonstration last year in which tens of thousands of protesters surrounded the legislative building, delaying the start of debate on an extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters in one of the first violent clashes in what would become a monthslong push for greater democracy.

The protest movement quieted down earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began, but picked up steam in recent weeks after China's ceremonial parliament agreed to enact a new national security law for Hong Kong, a former British colony.

The government says the law is aimed at curbing secessionist and subversive behavior in the city, as well as preventing foreign intervention in its internal affairs. Critics say it is an attack on the freedoms promised to Hong Kong when it was handed over to China in 1997.

Hong Kong operates under a “one country, two systems” framework that gives the city rights not found on the mainland, such as freedom of speech and assembly.

In a separate demonstration Friday, more than 100 students in the Kowloon district formed a human chain to protest the removal of a music teacher for allegedly allowing students to sing protest songs.

On Thursday, three pro-democracy activists and a media tycoon who owns the Apple Daily newspaper, Jimmy Lai, were charged with “inciting others to participate in an unauthorized assembly” over a candlelight vigil last week marking Beijing's 1989 crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square.

Police banned the annual vigil for the first time in three decades, citing public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of people turned up anyway.

In Beijing on Friday, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying lashed out at the U.K. for issuing a regular six-month report on developments in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs. No foreign organization or individual has the right to intervene. The British side has no sovereignty, governance, supervision or so-called responsibility over Hong Kong," Hua said.

Hua also defended the proposed national security legislation, saying Britain should “face up to reality, respect China’s sovereignty, security and integrity, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any way."

“The more external forces intervene in Hong Kong affairs, the more determined China is to advance the national security legislation in Hong Kong," Hua said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hong Kong police clash Hong Kong protests China
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp