Global coronavirus death toll crosses 4,25,000; cases at 7.63 million

The United States remains the country with the most recorded deaths at 114,643, ahead of Brazil which on Friday became the second worst-hit nation with 41,828 deaths.

Published: 13th June 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

A patient with respiratory distress receives aid from a medical worker wearing protective gear as a precaution against the new coronavirus, in the emergency area of the San Jose hospital in Santiago, Chile, Friday, June 12, 2020.

A patient with respiratory distress receives aid from a medical worker wearing protective gear as a precaution against the new coronavirus, in the emergency area of the San Jose hospital in Santiago, Chile, Friday, June 12, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: The coronavirus pandemic has killed 425,000 people since it emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 0130 GMT on Saturday.

A total of 425,282 deaths have now been recorded from 7,632,517 cases.

Europe has registered 186,843 deaths from 2,363,538 cases, but the epidemic is progressing most rapidly in Latin America, where there have been a total of 76,343 deaths recorded from 1,569,938 cases.

The United States remains the country with the most recorded deaths at 114,643, ahead of Brazil which on Friday became the second worst-hit nation with 41,828 deaths.

Britain is next with 41,481 deaths, followed by Italy (34,223) and France (29,374).

