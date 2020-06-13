STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Melania Trump moved to White House only after getting new prenup: Book

Melania didn't move into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue until June 2017 - six months after the President took the oath of office. 

Published: 13th June 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, pause as they tour the Taj Mahal.

US President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, pause as they tour the Taj Mahal. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Melania Trump used her position as the US First Lady to renegotiate her pre-nuptial agreement with husband, President Donald Trump before she moved into the White House after he was elected to office, a new book has revealed.

"The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump" by Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan, "draws an unprecedented portrait of the First Lady" based on interviews with more than 100 people in five countries, the Daily Mail said in a report on Friday.

Released on Tuesday, excerpts from the 286-page book appeared in The Washington Post on Friday, confirming a long-time rumour that Melania Trump had renegotiated her marital agreement with her husband.

Melania didn't move into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue until June 2017 - six months after the President took the oath of office. And she used that time to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement, claimed the book.

Jordan's book notes that Melania Trump did want the couple's son Barron to finish out his school year in New York but she also need time to "cool off" after learning details about Trump's marital infidelities, news she learned from media accounts, which included his affair with Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal and his "grab them by the p****" comment on the 'Access Hollywood' tape.

But Trump's victory in the 2016 election meant he needed a First Lady by his side and she used her new-found leverage "to amend her financial arrangement with Trump - what Melania referred to as 'taking care of Barron'".

"She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children," the Daily Mail cited an excerpt from the book as saying.

But the Melania Trump's office blasted the book as "fiction".

"Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre," Stephanie Grisham, the First Lady's Chief of Staff, said in a statement to the Daily Mail on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
White House Melania Trump Donald Trump
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp