Yemen, Philippine missions in Saudi Arabia close over coronavirus cases

Despite taking early and unprecedented measures to curb the spread of the virus, Saudi Arabia’s numbers continue to climb by more than 3,000 cases daily with more than 123,000 confirmed cases overall.

In this March 15, 2020 file photo, a medic sets up an isolation room in a coronavirus quarantine ward at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. Aid organizations are making an urgent plea for donations to shore up their operations in war-torn Yemen, saying they’ve already been forced to stop some of their work even as the coronavirus rips through the country. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RIYADH: The Yemeni Embassy in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, is shuttering indefinitely due to a number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus among staff.

The embassy made the announcement on Twitter late Saturday, but did not specify how many people had contracted COVID-19.

Similarly, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh also announced that starting Sunday its office for labor affairs will close after a number of employees were tested for the coronavirus and six people were confirmed positive for the disease. The office is being sterilized and employees were working remotely, according to the embassy.

