STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia newspaper editors quit en masse denouncing censorship

In March, the newspaper's reporters and editors were surprised by an announcement from then-owner Demyan Kudryavtsev that he planned to sell the newspaper.

Published: 15th June 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Russia flag

Russia flag used for representational purpose.

By AFP

MOSCOW: Senior editors at Russia's leading business newspaper quit en masse Monday in protest against what they say is censorship under new management as a long-running dispute between journalists and management came to a head.

Vedomosti is one of the few remaining independent news outlets in Russia, where journalists are increasingly squeezed by curbs on press freedoms and pressure from the Kremlin.

"All five deputy editors at Vedomosti are leaving the newspaper in protest over the appointment of Andrei Shmarov as editor-in-chief," the newspaper said.

Launched in 1999, Vedomosti was co-founded and co-owned by Dutch entrepreneur Derk Sauer's Independent Media, the London-based Financial Times and US business daily, The Wall Street Journal.

It has changed hands several times since its first print run as lawmakers introduced legislation limiting foreign ownership of Russian media.

In March, the newspaper's reporters and editors were surprised by an announcement from then-owner Demyan Kudryavtsev that he planned to sell the newspaper.

Shmarov was appointed acting editor-in-chief the same month, before the sale was finalised. 

The newspaper was eventually sold to the head of a little-known regional news agency called FederalPress, Ivan Yeryomin.

Vedomosti journalists have denounced censorship under Shmarov, saying his appointment was political.

They complain they have been barred from covering negative opinion polls of President Vladimir Putin, and that Shmarov interfered in coverage of oil giant Rosneft, which is run by top Putin ally Igor Sechin.

In an open letter published by The Bell, an independent Russian-language news site, all five editors said they were leaving after Shmarov was confirmed editor-in-chief.

"As acting chief editor, he ran the newsroom for almost three months and managed over that period to repeatedly violate editorial norms and guidelines adopted at Vedomosti," they said.

"We have no other choice but to leave."

Vedomosti journalists repeatedly complained to management about Shmarov and recently put forward an alternative candidate to lead the paper.

Nearly 70 staff members backed a colleague to be editor-in-chief, but the owners still went ahead with the appointment of Shmarov, they said.

The outgoing editors have worked at the newspaper for around 15 years or more.

An investigation in May by several Russian news outlets, including Vedomosti, concluded that Rosneft leveraged control over the paper through debts owed by Kudryavtsev to the oil giant's bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vedomosti
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People seen waiting outside the COVID-19 testing center near Pudupet in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Lockdown returns in Chennai and TN: What's allowed, what's not
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas tied the knot. (Photo | Express)
Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's wedding sets an example in post-COVID times
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp