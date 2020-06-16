STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK Parliament panel calls for citizenship for foreign healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

The IHS, introduced in April 2015, is imposed on anyone in the UK on a work, study or family visa for longer than six months.

Published: 16th June 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

A tester, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, gestures to a driver at a drive through coronavirus testing site at IKEA in Wembley, north London

A tester, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, gestures to a driver at a drive through coronavirus testing site at IKEA in Wembley, north London. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: An influential UK parliamentary panel on Monday called on the government to offer British citizenship to all foreign healthcare workers, including Indians, in recognition of their tireless work on the COVID-19 frontline of the country.

In an inquiry report on the coronavirus pandemic, the cross-party House of Commons Home Affairs Committee also branded as unfair the exclusion of care workers and lower-paid National Health Service (NHS) staff from fee-free visa extensions announced for overseas NHS staff by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel recently.

For those who have worked tirelessly to combat COVID-19, and who wish for it, the government should set out new arrangements to offer them British citizenship or permanent residency in recognition of the huge contribution they have made to the UK health and social care system during the COVID-19 crisis, the Committee said in its report.

We recommend that all NHS staff  regardless of job role, pay grade or visa route  and social care workers are offered the same fee-free one-year visa extension.

It cannot be right that, at a time when they are providing a vital and life-saving service for the country, non-UK health and care staff have to worry about their status and residency in the country, it notes.

The latest set of recommendations, which must be taken into consideration by the government, comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had buckled under pressure from within Parliament and from doctors' groups to scrap the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) for all NHS staff and care workers.

However, the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), which has long campaigned for the scrapping of what they branded an unfair financial burden on professionals already contributing to the UK's health sector, is concerned that the move will exclude family members of NHS workers.

We have learned from the Home Office that the IHS exemption is only for the healthcare worker and not for their family members.

"This indeed is very disappointing and inappropriate as this will continue to bring hardship specially to low paid health care workers, reads a follow-up letter sent by BAPIO to Johnson.

We once again request your intervention to avoid financial penalty on healthcare workers who dedicate their passion and life to the patient care, the letter notes.

The IHS, introduced in April 2015, is imposed on anyone in the UK on a work, study or family visa for longer than six months and is set for a further hike from GBP 400 (USD 502) to GBP 624 (USD 783) per year.

With the charge applicable on each member of a family, the overall cost is seen as prohibitive in a number of cases, over and above the tax payments.

The UK Home Office says that the details of the IHS exemption for overseas NHS workers will be set out in detail in due course.

We are working through how to implement changes to the Immigration Health Surcharge. We know that it is important to get this right and further details will be announced shortly, a spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UK parliamentary panel COVID 19 cases coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp