Baseless: Pakistan rejects New Delhi's statement on 'abduction', 'torture' of Indian diplomats

The two officials were later released by the police on Monday after the Foreign Office informed the authorities that they had diplomatic immunity.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 08:34 AM

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the "baseless allegations" by India over the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials here for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident.

Following the incident, India on Tuesday summoned Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan High Commission Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest with him over the "abduction and torture" of two officials of the Indian mission in Islamabad by Pakistani agencies.

In a media statement, the MEA said the Indian officials were subjected to "interrogation, torture and physical assault resulting in grievous injuries to them" and were released only after strong intervention by the high commission of India in Islamabad and the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi.

The MEA also said that the two officials were video-graphed and coerced to accept a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges.

The vehicle of the High Commission, in which they were travelling, was extensively damaged.

Reacting to the MEA statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said the Indian statement "is a reprehensible attempt to distort facts and deny the culpability of these officials in criminal offences."

The two officials, identified as Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selvadhas, were arrested in the morning on Monday from the Embassy Road in G-6 area of the capital after their vehicle allegedly hit a pedestrian.

The FO claimed that during the course of investigation, fake currency was also recovered from the officials.

"After it was confirmed that the said officials were from the Indian High Commission, they were released and handed over to a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission," it said.

Meanwhile, country's spy agency - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) - on Tuesday briefed the country's top military leadership about the situation on the Line of Control.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the ISI headquarters in Islamabad.

ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid briefed them on the regional security situation.

"Comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on the situation of LoC," according to the army.

The top level huddle of the armed forces coincided with the reports of violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

The ISI is Pakistan's powerful spy agency.

In 1950, it was officially given the task of safeguarding Pakistani interests and national security, inside and outside the country.





