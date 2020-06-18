Nepal President approves bill to update country's map incorporating 'Indian territories'

By Online Desk

President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari ratified the Constitution Amendment Bill passed Thursday by the National Assembly to change the country's political and administrative map to include disputed territories -- Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

India had protested the decision strongly terming the "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims by Nepal untenable after the lower house of the Parliament had on Saturday approved the new political map of the country which featured areas that India maintained belongs to it.

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari ratifies Constitution Amendment Bill for changing the map of Nepal to include Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. pic.twitter.com/EvQOmNFj6H — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

President Bhandari has authenticated the Constitution of Nepal, Second Amendment Bill, 2077, The Himalayan Times reported.

Nepal's coat of arms will now include the updated map with the three territories - Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, since the bill was passed by the President, the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

The bill was passed with all the 57 members present voting in its favour.

Tensions had risen between the two neighbours after Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-kilometre-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

(With inputs from agencies)