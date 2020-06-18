STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US President is aware of India-China border face-off: White House

Last month, Mr Trump had offered to mediate between India and China over border issue which was refused by India.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:37 AM

Donald trump, US president, US, Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

WASHINGTON: The US President Donald Trump is aware of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and the US is monitoring the situation, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The President Donald Trump is aware of the developments. The US monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh," The White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing here.

On being asked if US President would mediate between India and China on the border issue, she said, "There are no formal plains on that.

" The US also extended condolences over the deaths of Indian soldiers.

"We have seen the Indian Army statement that 20 Indian soldiers died as of the confrontation. We send our deepest condolences on that," she said.

"On June 2, during the telephonic conversation, President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the situation on the India-China border," she further added.

In a massive scale up of conflict in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed during the violent clash with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China on Monday.

According to sources, the Chinese side had suffered around 50 casualties.

Last month, Mr Trump had offered to mediate between India and China over border issue which was refused by India.

