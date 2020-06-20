STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal hopes India, China will resolve differences through peaceful means

In a statement, Nepal's foreign ministry referred to the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said disputes between the countries should be resolved through peaceful

Indian Army, Indian security forces

Security forces stand guard during an encounter with militants. Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday said it is confident that India and China will resolve their mutual differences through peaceful means for bilateral, regional and world peace and stability.

In a statement, Nepal's foreign ministry referred to the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said disputes between the countries should be resolved through peaceful means.

"Nepal maintains that disputes between the countries should be resolved through peaceful means. Nepal has always stood firmly for regional and world peace," the statement said.

It referred to both India and China as friendly neighbours.

"In the context of recent developments in the Galwan valley area between our friendly neighbours India and China, Nepal is confident that both the neighbouring countries will resolve, in the spirit of good neighbourliness, their mutual differences through peaceful means in favour of bilateral, regional and world peace and stability," the statement added.

The violent face-off on June 15 happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

India has said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in violent face-off. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.

