STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Donald Trump holds China responsible for coronavirus deaths, says White House

McEnany alleged that the media is trying to play games with the terminology of this virus, where the focus should be on the fact that China let this out of their country.

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

In this Tuesday, May 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House in Washington.

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump believes that China is responsible for the spread of deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 4.56 lakh people globally and over 1.22 lakh in the US, his spokesperson has said.

The president never regrets putting the onus back on China -- pointing out that China is responsible for this and, in the process, standing up for US troops who are being blamed by China in a campaign of misinformation, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

She was responding to a series of questions on the use of term Kung flu by Trump during his Tulsa rally last week, which many believe as a racist comment.

Asked why Trump used the phrase, she said: The president doesn't (use racist phrases). What the president does do is point to the fact that the origin of the virus is China.  It's a fair thing to point out as China tries to ridiculously rewrite history, ridiculously blame the coronavirus on American soldiers.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump again blames China for COVID-19, terms it 'Kung flu'

This is what China is trying to do. And President Trump is saying, No, China, I will label this virus for its place of origin', she said.

Using such a phrase, she asserted is not about Asian-Americans but Trump linking the virus to its place of origin.

 It's important that we totally protect our Asian (American) community in the US and all around the world. They're amazing people, and the spreading of the virus is not their fault in any way, shape, or form. They're working closely with us to get rid of it. We will prevail together. It's very important, she said, quoting Trump.

So, it's not a discussion about Asian-Americans, who the president values and prizes as citizens of this great country; it is an indictment of China for letting this virus get here, she said.

McEnany also pointed out that the media blames Trump for using the terms "China virus" and "Wuhan virus," when they themselves have used these very terms.

The New York Times called it the Chinese coronavirus', Reuters, the Chinese virus', CNN, the Chinese coronavirus' on January 20, Washington Post on January 21 called it Chinese coronavirus' and I have more than a dozen other examples, she said.

McEnany alleged that the media is trying to play games with the terminology of this virus, where the focus should be on the fact that China let this out of their country.

The same phrase that the media roundly now condemns has been used by the media. I can give more examples and we can go on and on and on. So, while the media wants to focus on nomenclature, the president is going to focus on action, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
donald trump China Coronavirus Kung flu
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp