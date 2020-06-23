STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Global coronavirus tally crosses 9 million-mark, recoveries climb to 4.46 million

This new high comes seven days after cases touched 8 million on June 16, recording an increase of over one million cases within a week.

Turkish authorities have made the wearing of masks mandatory in three major cities to curb the spread of COVID-19 following an uptick in confirmed cases since the reopening of many businesses.

Turkish authorities have made the wearing of masks mandatory in three major cities to curb the spread of COVID-19 following an uptick in confirmed cases since the reopening of many businesses. (Photo | AP)

The global number of confirmed coronavirus coronavirus has surpassed 9 million, with over 4,468,436 recoveries since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data available on the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The global death toll due to the virus is 469,239.

The United States continues to remain the worst-affected country leading both in the number of cases (2,292,867) and deaths (120,121) with over 622,133 recoveries followed by Brazil with at least 1,083,341 reported infections, over 50,591 deaths and 590,586 recovered cases.

Russia is at the third position with 591,465 confirmed infections, 8,196 fatalities and 343,847 recoveries followed by India with 425,282 cases, 13,699 deaths and 237,196 recoveries.

