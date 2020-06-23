STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal's coronavirus cases surge past 10,000 with 538 new infections; death toll at 24

The new infections included 90 women, the Ministry of Health and Population said. Out of 77 districts in the country, 76 districts have reported COVID-19 cases.

Protestors gather to demand better handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Protestors gather to demand better handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus cases topped 10,000 on Tuesday after the country confirmed 538 new infections.

The new infections included 90 women, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

Out of 77 districts in the country, 76 districts have reported COVID-19 cases.

Rasuwa in Bagmati province is the only district that has not reported any case.

Nepal's coronavirus tally now stands at 10,099.

The country has reported 24 deaths so far due to the virus.

Meanwhile, Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, has been witnessing protests by citizens who allege that the government has shown inefficiency in dealing with the pandemic.

Hundreds of protesters gathered last week demanding increased testing and alleging corruption by government officials while purchasing equipment and testing kits.

