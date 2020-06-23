STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No new COVID-19 reported in Sri Lanka since last three days

A total of 691 local returnees from abroad have tested positive so far and the remaining eight imported cases are foreigners.

A member of Sri Lanka's St John's ambulance service takes a rest as a colleague attends him in Colombo amid the COVID-19 pandemic

A member of Sri Lanka's St John's ambulance service takes a rest as a colleague attends him in Colombo amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo| AP)

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has not reported any new COVID-19 case in the last three days since June 20, which were all imported, it was reported on Tuesday. The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently stands at 1,951, with 11 deaths, reports the Daily Financial Times newspaper.

A total of 691 local returnees from abroad have tested positive so far and the remaining eight imported cases are foreigners. The Epidemiology Unit said that 938 of the total cases are Navy personnel and their close contacts and 313 are other local cases.

In addition to this, 413 patients, including five foreigners, are currently under medical care at various hospitals. The Epidemiology Unit also states that the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country has risen to 1,526, including 785 Navy personnel.

A total of 28 persons recovered on Monday. The Health Promotion Bureau states that 96, 268 PCR tests have been carried out so far, including 1,181 on Sunday. On Monday, Health Services Director General Anil Jasinghe issued recommendations on the reopening of cinemas, the Daily Financial Times newspaper reported.

According to the statement by the Department of Government Information, cinemas will be permitted to reopen on June 27 if they adhere to health guidelines issued by the Health Services Director General. The management of each cinema will be required to hand over a declaration of agreement to the health officers of the area.

