STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

The report said that both the speed and the altitude of the aircraft was more than the recommended parameters when the pilot tried first landing.

Published: 23rd June 2020 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger crashed near Karachi airport on Friday.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger crashed near Karachi airport on May 22.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash last month was caused by the negligence of the cockpit crew and the air control tower and not due to any technical fault, according to a preliminary investigation report on the tragedy that killed 97 people onboard.

The domestic flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on May 22. The Airbus A320 aircraft of the national carrier had 91 passengers and a crew of eight when it crashed into the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir on Friday, minutes before its landing.

One girl died on the ground after suffering burn injuries. Two passengers miraculously survived the crash. A probe was commissioned by the government with the commitment that the initial report would be shared with Parliament on June 22.

But Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan handed the report to Prime Minister Imran Khan instead of Parliament. The report showed that pilot and air traffic control officials were primarily responsible, according to officials.

The Express Tribune reported that the initial probe showed that the CAA officials, the cockpit crew, the control tower and the air traffic control repeatedly made mistakes. It reported the aircraft's black box has so far not indicated the possibility of any technical fault.

The report said that both the speed and the altitude of the aircraft was more than the recommended parameters when the pilot tried first landing. In the first landing, the aircraft touched the ground at the middle of a 9,000-meter long runway.

The control tower permitted landing despite the greater speed and altitude. The air traffic control also did not provide the control tower with the radio frequency. The pilot also did not inform the control tower about jamming of the landing gears.

It was also the wrong decision on part of the pilot to attempt a second landing. The plane stayed in the air for 17 minutes after the first landing attempt, a crucial time during which both the engines of the aircraft failed.

It said fragments of the PIA aircraft's engine stayed on the runway for 12 hours but the air site unit did not collect them and later other aircraft were allowed to land on the runway. This was a violation of the standard operating procedure as it could cause damage to other aircraft.

According to the report, the air traffic control officials should have been relieved after the incident but they continued to perform their duties till 7 pm. It said the aircraft's first engine was installed on February 25, 2019 while its second engine was installed on May 27, 2019.

All three landing gears of the aircraft were installed on October 18, 2014. The fateful plane was 16-year-old and was manufactured in 2004. The plane was included in the PIA fleet in October 2014, according to the Express Tribune.

The aviation minister told the National Assembly on Monday that the report will be shared with parliament on Wednesday as he confirmed sharing it with the Prime Minister.

Official sources said that the report was shared with the aviation ministry on Monday and investigation team head Air Commodore Usman Ghani gave a detailed briefing while submitting the report. The minister said other reports on different air incidents since 2010, including Air Blue and Bhoja airlines' plane crashes in Islamabad and PIA plane crash near Haripur etc would also be shared.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane crash Pakistan plane crash Airbus A320 Karachi plane crash
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp