STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel under pressure to extend Indian doctors' visas till end-2020

The BMA highlights that the NHS relies on these 'talented international colleagues' and the postponed exams mean massive pressure not only on the doctors but also on the UK's health service.

Published: 24th June 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

In this file dated Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, British Lawmaker Priti Patel, the Home Secretary leaves 10 Downing Street in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's leading doctors' associations are calling on UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for an automatic fee-free extension of the short-term visas of many Indian doctors stranded in the lockdown as they await their international qualification exams in the UK.

The British Medical Association (BMA) and British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) issued a joint letter to the minister on Tuesday to highlight the plight of around 220 overseas doctors, many of them from India.

These young medics came to the UK to complete their Professional Linguistic and Assessments Board (PLAB) assessment earlier this year and remain in limbo following the suspension of their exams and international flights.

"These doctors, clinically qualified, ready and eager to work in the UK, had just this one final hurdle to cross before they were able to offer their vital skills and expertise to the NHS [National Health Service]," said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA Council Chair.

"And with a bill of almost 1,000 pounds looming to extend their visas they will not only be disappointed and frustrated, but they will now be incredibly anxious as they face severe financial pressure.

"Given restrictions on international travel and the high cost of flights, returning home simply will not be an option either," he said.

The BMA highlights that the NHS relies on these "talented international colleagues" and the postponed exams mean massive pressure not only on the doctors but also on the UK's health service.

"In the mean-time the Home Office should do the decent thing and automatically, and without charge, extend the visas of this group of doctors, who are currently stranded with no income and at risk of financial hardship," added Nagpaul.

Doctors who acquire their primary medical qualification outside of the European Economic Area (EEA) region, from countries like India, are required to complete a PLAB-2 assessment at the UK's General Medical Council (GMC) headquarters in Manchester in mock hospital settings before they can be allowed to practise in the NHS.

The March 2020 PLAB-2 exams were postponed just as the Covid-19 pandemic struck, with visa extensions offered until July.

With the exams not expected to resume until August, the BMA and other doctors' groups have warned that a fresh extension until at least the end of the year is needed.

"We would urge you grant a further automatic extension, free of charge, to these doctors until the end of December 2020.

"This consideration would go a long way to ensuring these doctors are attracted to training and working in the NHS so in the long run such a goodwill gesture will most certainly pay off," notes the joint letter.

The letter was also signed by the Association of Pakistani Physicians of Northern Europe, the Nepalese Doctors Association, the Medical Association of Nigerians Across Great Britain, and the British International Doctors' Association.

"Overseas doctors, as you will appreciate, form the backbone of the NHS and it is imperative that given the workforce shortages, we do all we can to accommodate these doctors.

"Their plight, far away from family, inability to work as doctors in this country or to be able to help their native country through these turbulent times, is not to be underestimated," it adds.

In April, Patel had announced a fee-free one-year extension of visas set to expire before October 1 for international NHS and healthcare workers.

However, short-term visit visa extensions are in force only until the end of July.

"We are incredibly grateful to all overseas health and care workers fighting this invisible enemy," Patel had said at the time.

The doctors' associations are now insisting that the same approach is necessary for doctors who would eventually go on to make up the future workforce of the NHS.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priti Patel UK UK doctors Indian doctors in UK NHS covid 19 coronavirus
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp