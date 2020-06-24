STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US coronavirus cases surge to highest level in two months, tally crosses 2.34 million

There have been only two previous days that the US has reported more cases: April 9 and April 24, when a record 36,400 cases were logged.

Published: 24th June 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, doctors, COVID 19

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: New coronavirus cases in the US have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak.

The US on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University that was published Wednesday.

There have been only two previous days that the US has reported more cases: April 9 and April 24, when a record 36,400 cases were logged.

New cases in the US have been surging for more than a week after trending down for more than six weeks.

While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

Several states on Tuesday set single-day records, including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.

Cases were also surging in other parts of the world.

India reported a record daily increase of nearly 16,000 new cases.

Mexico, where testing rates have been low, also set a record with more than 6,200 new cases.

But China appears to have tamed a new outbreak of the virus in Beijing, once again demonstrating its ability to quickly mobilize vast resources by testing nearly 2.5 million people in 11 days. In the U.S. state of Arizona, which on Tuesday reported a record 3,600 new infections, hundreds of young conservatives packed a megachurch to hear President Donald Trump's call for them to back his reelection bid.

As he did at a rally in Oklahoma over the weekend, Trump referred to the virus with a pejorative term directed at its emergence in China.

Ahead of the event, the Democratic mayor of Phoenix, Kate Gallego, made clear that she did not believe the speech could be safely held in her city and urged the president to wear a face mask.

He did not.

Trump has refused to wear a mask in public, instead turning it into a red-vs.-blue cultural issue.

Earlier Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci told Congress that the next few weeks are critical to tamping down the surge.

"Plan A, don't go in a crowd. Plan B, if you do, make sure you wear a mask," said Fauci, the infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health.

In China, an outbreak that has infected more than 200 people in the capital this month appeared to be firmly waning.

China on Wednesday reported 12 cases, down from 22 the day before.

Beijing reported seven new cases, down from 13. Officials in Beijing said they tested more than 2. 4 million people between June 12 and June 22.

That's more than 10 per cent of the capital's population of about 20 million.

Authorities began testing people at food markets and in the areas around them.

They expanded that to include restaurant staff and the city's 100,000 delivery workers.

China also said it used big data to find people who had been near markets for testing, without specifying how.

The vast majority have tested negative, though one courier delivering groceries from supermarkets tested positive.

A single inflatable mobile lab in one district was capable of conducting 30,000 tests a day, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

South Korea, which successfully tamed its first wave of infections, is seeing another rise.

While the first outbreak was centered in its fourth-largest city, the current outbreak is in the Seoul region, where most South Koreans live.

Authorities reported 51 cases Wednesday.

Its increase of 40 to 50 cases every day over the past two weeks comes amid increased public activity and eased attitudes on social distancing.

In India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, the densely populated cities of Mumbai and New Delhi have been hardest hit.

The country has reported more than 450,000 cases of the virus, including more than 14,000 deaths.

The situation in New Delhi is a rising concern, with the federal government criticizing its poor contact tracing and a lack of hospital beds.

Mexico reported nearly 800 new deaths on Wednesday.

The country has recorded more than 190,000 cases and more than 23,000 deaths, although officials acknowledge both are undercounts due to extremely low testing rates.

Mexico has performed only about half a million tests, or about one for every 250 inhabitants.

Worldwide, more than 9.2 million people have contracted the virus, including more than 477,000 who have died, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp