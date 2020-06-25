STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Britons 'can holiday in France, Italy, Spain from next week'

Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Gibraltar and Bermuda were also said to be included in the list of destinations the government will deem "safe".

Published: 25th June 2020 04:06 PM

By IANS

LONDON: Britons will reportedly be able to holiday in a number of European destinations, including France, Italy and Spain, from next week, but travel to the US and South America will not be permitted until at least December, media reports said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will allegedly give the go-ahead for foreign holidays on June 29, with air bridges to 10 countries in Europe set to be announced, the Metro newspaper reported.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Wednesday to the Commons Transport Select Committee that an announcement on air bridges will take place on June 29.

Trips to France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey without the need for a 14-day quarantine have been "all but confirmed", MailOnline said in a report.

Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Gibraltar and Bermuda were also said to be included in the list of destinations the government will deem "safe".

The government's air bridge plans will reportedly expand over time, with trips to Canada, Morocco and the Caribbean expected to be available from August.

Other medium-haul locations including Vietnam, Hong Kong and Dubai will reportedly be open to people from the UK from late August or September.

However, holidays to the US, Mexico and South American countries will not be allowed until at least December, The Sun newspaper said in a report.

"Intensive" phone conversations are said to be currently ongoing to finalise plans in Europe before next week.

It was believed the plans will be finalised and signed off on Thursday in a meeting with officials from Downing Street, the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Home and Foreign offices.

