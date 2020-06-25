STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Emirates temporarily stops international flights from Pakistan after rise in COVID-19 cases

Earlier, 30 passengers, who flew to Hong Kong on June 22 via the UAE carrier, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Emirates planes are parked at the Dubai International Airport

Emirates planes are parked at the Dubai International Airport. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Emirates airline has suspended passenger flights from Pakistan till July 3 after 30 Pakistanis the UAE's national carrier flew to Hong Kong on June 22 tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 positive passengers included symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, Dawn News reported on Thursday. Except for three of the passengers, all the rest were admitted in hospitals, according to the Hong Kong health department website.

"Following the announcement of positive COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong relating to certain passengers who travelled on our flights, Emirates has taken the decision to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan," a spokesman of the Dubai-based carrier said on Wednesday.

"We are coordinating closely with the various authorities and will review and implement any required additional measures to satisfy all parties before we resume services from Pakistan," he added. The spokesman said health and safety of its crew, customers and communities remains the top priority of the Emirates.

The airline said that it will continue operating repatriation flights and cargo services into Pakistan as per the announced schedule.

