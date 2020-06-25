STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev's son Sergei passes away at 84 in his US home

The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state medical examiner's office.

Published: 25th June 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:27 AM

In this Oct. 4, 2007, file photo, Dr. Sergei N. Khrushchev, son of former Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev, speaks about the historic launch of Sputnik I in the Alder planetarium's exhibit in Chicago, Ill. Khrushchev died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home in Cranston, Rhode Island.

In this Oct. 4, 2007, file photo, Dr. Sergei N. Khrushchev, son of former Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev, speaks about the historic launch of Sputnik I in the Alder planetarium's exhibit in Chicago, Ill. Khrushchev died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home in Cranston, Rhode Island. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CRANSTON: Sergei Khrushchev, the son of late Cold War-era Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and who became a US citizen in 1999, has died at his Rhode Island home, authorities said.

He was 84.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state medical examiner's office.

Cranston police Maj.Todd Patalano told The Providence Journal there were no signs of foul play.

Police responded to Khrushchev's Cranston home last Thursday morning after getting a call from his wife, Patalano said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The younger Khrushchev was a rocket scientist in the Soviet Union and moved to Rhode Island in 1991 to lecture on the Cold War at Brown University.

He and his wife, Valentina, became naturalized U.S. citizens in July 1999.

"I'm feeling like a newborn. It's the beginning of a new life," Sergei Khrushchev told The Associated Press after taking the oath of citizenship inside a Roman Catholic school auditorium.

In a different interview, he said he hoped his father, who died in 1971, would be supportive of his American citizenship.

"After all, it's not as if I'm defecting," he said.

Khrushchev's funeral will be held in Moscow in October, his widow told TASS, the Russian news agency.

She said she did not wish to speak when reached by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

