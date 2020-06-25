STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US report on Pakistan terror safe haven: UN chief expects all members to abide by UNSC resolutions

The US State Department, in its Congressional-mandated 2019 Country Reports on Terrorism on Wednesday, said Pakistan remained a "safe harbour" for regionally-focused terrorist groups.

Published: 25th June 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

UN chief Antonio Guterres (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expects all member states to "live up" to their obligations under the relevant Security Council resolutions, his spokesperson has said, after a US report noted that Pakistan remains a safe haven for terrorists as it did not take actions against JeM founder Masood Azhar. The US State Department, in its Congressional-mandated 2019 Country Reports on Terrorism on Wednesday, said Pakistan remained a "safe harbor" for regionally-focused terrorist groups and that the suspension of US aid to the country remained in effect throughout 2019.

Stéphane Dujarric, responding to a question during his daily press briefing, said while he will not comment on the report issued by the US State Department, "Obviously, as a matter of principle, we do expect all member states to live up to their obligations as laid out in any relevant Security Council resolution or Security Council decision." The report said Pakistan took "modest steps" in 2019 to counter terror financing and restrain India-focused militant groups from conducting large-scale attacks following the Pulwama attack in February, but it remained a "safe harbor" for regionally focused terrorist groups. It further said that Pakistan took action against some externally focused groups, including Lashkar e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed but did not take action against Jaish-e-Mohammed founder and UN-designated terrorist Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attack 'project manager' Sajid Mir, both of whom are believed to remain free in Pakistan.

The UN 1267 Sanctions Committee designated Azhar as a global terrorist in May last year, slapping an arms embargo, asset freeze and travel ban on him, 10 years after India's first move to have him blacklisted at the UN. Following the designation, the State Department said that the designation is an "important step" in promoting a peaceful and stable South Asia.

The US designated Azhar as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2010.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Pakistan US State Department UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres JeM Masood Azhar
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp