STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US will act to check spread of 'Communist' ideology: Trump's NSA Robert O'Brien warns China

Robert O'Brien said that his speech challenging China was the first of many in the coming weeks by senior officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and FBI chief Christopher Wray.

Published: 25th June 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

US national security advisor Robert O'Brien

US national security advisor Robert O'Brien. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

PHOENIX: President Donald Trump's national security adviser has warned China that the United States is waking up to the threat that it believes the Chinese Communist Party poses "to our great way of life" and will act to check the spread of Beijing's ideology.

Robert O'Brien said that his speech challenging China was the first of many in the coming weeks by senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

"The days of American passivity and naivety regarding the People's Republic of China are over. America, under President Trump's leadership, has finally awoken to the threat of the Chinese Communist Party's actions and the threat they pose to our great way of life," O'Brien told a group business leaders in Phoenix.

This latest verbal offensive is an extension of Trump's harsh words for Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 120,000 Americans. It follows on the heels of former national security John Bolton's book that alleges Trump was soft on Chinese President Xi Jinping and other authoritarian leaders to advance his own political agenda.

According to Bolton, Trump asked Xi for China to buy more agricultural products to help the president win farm states and told the Chinese leader that he was right to build detention camps to house thousands of Chinese ethnic minorities. That statement could make the president's tough-on-China mantra a hard sell.

The Trump campaign released an online video last month that included clips of former Vice President Joe Biden previously describing the Chinese as "not bad folks" and saying economic growth in China was in the US interest.

O'Brien harsh words come as China has rebuffed US efforts to negotiate a three-way nuclear weapons treaty with Russia and as the administration seeks Beijing's help in getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. The White House also is trying negotiate a new US-China trade agreement.

The Trump adviser said the consensus for decades among American policymakers was as the US invested more in China and trained more Chinese engineers, scientists, bureaucrats and others, the faster China would liberalise - first economically and then politically.

He said the US welcomed China into the World Trade Organization in 2001 with concessions and trade privileges while playing down China's human rights abuses and the theft of US technology, which hurt American businesses.

"As China grew richer and stronger, we believed that the Chinese Communist Party would liberalise to meet the rising democratic aspirations of its people. This was a bold, quintessentially American idea. It was born of our innate optimism and by the experience of our triumph over Soviet communism. Unfortunately, it also turned out to be very naive," O'Brien said.

O'Brien offered a list of Chinese activities that he said were aimed not only at repressing its own citizens, but influencing Americans. He said that he was not attacking the Chinese people, but the Chinese Communist Party.

He said China has worked to eliminate "unfriendly" Chinese language media outlets worldwide and has turned to Twitter to spread anti-American disinformation. "In more than a dozen American cities, people listen to FM radio stations with subtle pro-Beijing propaganda," O'Brien said.

Earlier this week, the administration designated the US operations of four major Chinese media outlets as "foreign missions" - an action that could force some of their staff to leave the country. He cited China's cybersecurity activities that he said collect personal data on millions of Americans.

He said the administration is working to prevent certain companies such as the tech giant Huawei that are closely tied to the Chinese Communist Party's intelligence and security apparatus from accessing US data.

Under Trump, the US has imposed restrictions on US semiconductor technology from going to Huawei and has limited the People's Liberation Army's ability to use student visa programs to place its officers in US colleges and universities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Communist Party Donald Trump Robert O Brien US China tensions China ideology propoganda China propaganda Americans
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp