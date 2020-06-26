STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Glasgow shooting: Three people feared dead, suspect shot in 'serious accident', say reports

Scotland Police have yet to confirm the details and nature of the incident as a heavy police and ambulance presence remains in the city centre of Glasgow on West George Street.

Published: 26th June 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

n this image taken from SKY video, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.

n this image taken from SKY video, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Three people are feared dead in a mass stabbing in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and the suspect has been shot by armed UK police, according to reports emerging on what is being referred to as a "serious incident".

Scotland Police have yet to confirm the details and nature of the incident as a heavy police and ambulance presence remains in the city centre of Glasgow on West George Street.

"The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public," Police Scotland said in a statement.

A police officer is believed to be among the victims, according to a statement issued by the Scottish Police Federation.

"We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in Glasgow city centre," the Police Federation statement said.

"We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service," it said.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter to urge people to stay away from the area.

"Please follow advice to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow while Police Scotland deal with this ongoing incident," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Glasgow shooting Scotland shooting
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp