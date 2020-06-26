STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

The Pakistan Foreign Office claimed that Indian forces along the LoC have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire and mortars.

Published: 26th June 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control. The Foreign Office claimed that the Indian forces started "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Karela Sector on Thursday, resulting in serious injuries to a 28-year-old villager.

"The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons and so far committed 1,487 ceasefire violations in 2020 resulting in 13 deaths and serious injuries to 106 innocent civilians," the Foreign Office alleged.

ALSO READ| Second batch of 250 Indians stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19 lockdown return home

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," it claimed.

The Indian side was urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, it said.

India has maintained that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).

