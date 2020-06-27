Man succumbs to self-inflicted injuries, day after murdering wife, daughter in Pakistan's Swat

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A 32-year-old man, who shot dead his wife and daughter over a domestic dispute in northwest Pakistan a day earlier, succumbed to self-inflicted injuries on Saturday, police said.

Saeedullah killed his wife Rubina (28) and daughter Gulalai (5), and critically injured his son Abdus Salaam (7) on Friday in Matta tehsil of Swat District after having a spate with his father, they said.

Saeedullah shot himself in a bid to end his life but was arrested by the police in an injured condition.

On Saturday, doctors at Matta Hospital declared him dead.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)