STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Police brutality: Protests erupt in Pakistan's Peshawar over video of Afghan man being stripped

Demonstrators gathered outside Tehkal Police Station and shouted slogans against officials on Friday.

Published: 27th June 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

People protest against police brutality outside Tehkal Police Station in Peshawar

People protest against police brutality outside Tehkal Police Station in Peshawar. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

PESHAWAR: Protests erupted in Pakistan's Peshawar on Friday against police brutality, days after a video surfaced on social media showing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police abusing and stripping an Afghan national naked while filming the ordeal.

Demonstrators gathered outside Tehkal Police Station and shouted slogans against officials on Friday, Dawn reported. They also pelted stones and caused damage to CCTV cameras in the vicinity and set a motorcycle alight.

This was the second day for the protests against the police. Speaking to Dawn.com, SP Saddar Circle AS Khalid said that the situation was brought under control shortly after protesters gathered. "Some youngsters were trying to disturb law and order," he said.

Officials used tear gas to disperse the protesters, who were later spotted rinsing their eyes and face with water. "We are protesting to demand justice for the victim," said 20-year-old Ahmed Khan. Protestors also gathered outside the provincial assembly's building and staged a demonstration against police torture. In order to disperse the protesters, officials used tear gas. man

On Wednesday, three policemen were arrested and booked for assault and other charges after a video showing them abusing and stripping a man -- identified as a 30-year-old Afghan national who currently resides in Peshawar's Tehkal area.

According to Dawn, in the video showing the abuse, police personnel were heard forcing the man to apologise for using abusive language against police officers. On Thursday, hundreds of protesters, mostly from Tehkal area, took to the streets.

Protesters gathered in front of the Peshawar Press Club building and blocked the Sher Shah Suri Road, burned old tyres and shouted slogans against police brutality.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Peshawar police brutality Afghan man stripped
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp