China should use diplomatic channels to solve Ladakh issue: Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera

Bera said also said that he is concerned by the continued Chinese aggression along its border with India.

Published: 28th June 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera

Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera (Photo| Facebook)

NEW DELHI: Indian-American Congressman and Chairman of the House Foreign Sub-committee on Asia, Ami Bera on Friday urged China to settle boundary issues diplomatically with India rather than using force.

"I encourage China to use its longstanding diplomatic mechanisms with India to de-escalate the situation rather than force to settle boundary issues. While this is a matter between China and India, it is my view that increasing military forces on either side of the Line of Actual Control will be counterproductive and unhelpful," he said in a series of tweets.

Bera said also said that he is concerned by the continued Chinese aggression along its border with India. The US Congressman's comments come amid escalation of tension along the India-China border. Both countries have accused each other of being responsible for the violent face-off in Galwan Valley area on June 15 that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. 

