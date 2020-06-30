STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Belgian king expresses regret for violence in colonial rule

Philippe's letter was sent amid growing demands that Belgium reassess its colonial past and take responsibility for the atrocities.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

a statue of Belgium's King Leopold II is smeared with red paint and graffiti in Brussels.

a statue of Belgium's King Leopold II is smeared with red paint and graffiti in Brussels. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: For the first time in Belgium's history, a reigning king expressed his regret Tuesday for the violence carried out by the former colonial power when it ruled over what is now Congo.

In a letter to the Congolese president, Felix Tshisekedi, Belgium's King Philippe stopped short of issuing a formal apology but conveyed his “deepest regrets” for the “acts of violence and cruelty” and the "suffering and humiliation" inflicted on Belgian Congo. The letter was published on the 60th anniversary of the African country’s independence.

“To further strengthen our ties and develop an even more fruitful friendship, we must be able to talk to each other about our long common history in all truth and serenity,” Philippe wrote.

Philippe's letter was sent amid growing demands that Belgium reassess its colonial past and take responsibility for the atrocities committed by former King Leopold II. In the wake of the protests against racial inequality triggered by the May 25 death of George Floyd in the United States, several statues of Leopold, who is blamed for the deaths of millions of Africans during Belgium’s colonial rule, have been vandalized. A petition has called for Belgium to remove all statues of the former king.

A bust of Leopold II is expected to be taken down from display later Tuesday in the city of Ghent following a decision from local authorities.

Earlier this month, regional authorities also promised history course reforms to better explain the true character of colonialism. The federal Parliament has decided that a commission would look into Belgium’s colonial past.

Belgium Prime minister Sophie Wilmes has called for “an in-depth" debate conducted “without taboo."

“In 2020, we must be able to look at this shared past with lucidity and discernment,” she said on Tuesday. “Any work of truth and memory begins with the recognition of suffering. Acknowledging the suffering of the other.”

In his letter to Tshisekedi, Philippe stressed the “common achievements" reached by Belgium and its former colony, but also the painful episodes of their unequal relationship.

“At the time of the independent State of the Congo, acts of violence and cruelty were committed that still weigh on our collective memory," Philippe wrote, referring to the period when the country was privately ruled by Leopold II from 1885 to 1908.

“The colonial period that followed also caused suffering and humiliation,” Philippe acknowledged.

Leopold ruled Congo as a fiefdom, forcing many of its people into slavery to extract resources for his personal profit. His early rule, starting in 1885, was famous for its brutality, which some experts say left as many as 10 million people dead.

After his ownership of Congo ended in 1908, he handed the central African country over to the Belgian state, which continued to rule over an area 75 times its size until the African nation became independent in 1960.

“I want to express my most deepest regrets for these wounds of the past, the pain of which is today revived by discrimination that is all too present in our societies," the king wrote, insisting that he is determined to keep “fighting all forms of racism."

Philippe also congratulated President Tshisekedi on the anniversary of the country's independence, ruing that he was not able to attend the celebrations to which he had been invited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Belgium Black Lives Matter death of George Floyd BLM protests
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru tailor contributes in COVID-19 battle, stitches masks using scrap cloth
Sreekanth and Arun, formerly employed with five star hotels in the state, sell fish near Kaloor stadium in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID-19 Impact: Kerala boys lose hospitality jobs, now sell fish
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp