STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Koalas face extinction in Australia's New South Wales before 2050

Following the release of the report, which made 42 recommendations, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia urged immediate action.

Published: 30th June 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

koala_bear_photo

A koala bear (Photo | File)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Koalas will face extinction in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state before 2050 due to the continuous destruction of their habitat and frequent natural disasters occurring in the region, according to an official report published on Tuesday which urges greater environmental protection.

According to ecologist Oisin Sweeney's research, some 15,000 to 20,000 koalas were in NSW which suffered devastating bushfires during the southern summer, while a report by the region's parliamentary committee said that the exact number of the species are difficult to establish, Efe news reported.

"Before the bushfires we heard reports from wildlife carers that Koalas were coming into their care who were dehydrated, that were malnourished because of the drought and because of heat waves and water shortages," Committee Chairperson Cate Faehrmann told the media.

According to the report, the bushfires killed at least 5,000 koalas and added that, "the ongoing destruction of koala habitat through the clearing of land for agriculture, development, mining and forestry has severely impacted most koala populations in the state over many decades".

According to the report, the years before these bushfires, the koalas in the region already were facing difficult situation due to periods of droughts and fragmentation of their habitats as a result of human development.

In addition to these difficulties, the koalas suffer from climate change, accidents while crossing roads, attacks by other wild and domestic animals along with chlamydia, a bacterial disease hat causes blindness, infertility and often death.

Following the release of the report, which made 42 recommendations, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia urged immediate action from the government to modify land clearing laws and deforestation in the state of New South Wales.

"The NSW Government has failed to stop core koala habitat being bulldozed on private land or chopped down in coastal state forests. No trees, no koalas," Senior Manager, Land Clearing and Restoration, WWF-Australia Stuart Blanch said in a statement released.

A 2018 report by the WWF revealed that since the Native Vegetation Act was done away with in August 2017, the rate of forest clearing tripled to stand t 8,194 hectares in the northern part of NSW.

The koala (Phascolarctos cinereus), which in Aboriginal language means "no water" - referring to the fact that 90 per cent of its hydration comes from the eucalyptus leaves it eats, is considered a vulnerable species in several areas of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koalas Australia New South Wales
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru tailor contributes in COVID-19 battle, stitches masks using scrap cloth
Sreekanth and Arun, formerly employed with five star hotels in the state, sell fish near Kaloor stadium in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID-19 Impact: Kerala boys lose hospitality jobs, now sell fish
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp