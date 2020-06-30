STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

LAC face-off: Top US senators slam China's 'unwarranted armed' aggression against India

On the Senate Floor, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for the second time in less than a week, accused China of aggression against India.

Published: 30th June 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region.

An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Top US senators have expressed solidarity with India as they slammed China for its "unwarranted and lawless armed aggression" against the country.

Top Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday spoke with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and expressed solidarity with the people of India on the Chinese aggression.

"I spoke to Amb Sandhu to express our solidarity with the people of #India as they firmly confront unwarranted and lawless armed aggression by the Communist Party of China," Rubio tweeted.

"India has made it clear, they will not be bullied by Beijing," the top Republican Senator from Florida said.

On the Senate Floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for the second time in less than a week, accused China of aggression against India.

A day earlier, Senator Tom Cotton slammed China for its aggression against India.

"China has resumed its submarine intrusions in the Japanese contiguous zones and picked deadly fights with India at high altitude," the top Republican Senator from Arkansas said.

"Just go around the horn. You started in India, where, high up in the Himalayas, China has essentially invaded India, an ally of ours. And they have killed 20 Indian soldiers," Cotton told Fox News.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last several weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15.

The Chinese soldiers used stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs in carrying out the brutal attacks on Indian soldiers after they protested the erection of a surveillance post by China on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan.

The two sides are holding diplomatic and military-level talks to ease the situation along the LAC.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ladakh stand off LAC standoff India China standoff
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp