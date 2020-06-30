PM Modi cites Bulgarian counterpart's Rs 13000 fine for not wearing mask, urges people to follow rules

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation over the country's efforts in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. The PM pointed out the rise of negligence in personal and social behaviour by people during unlock 1 and insisted on following the rules.

In his national address, PM Modi cited the example of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and the fine he received for not wearing a mask while visiting a monastery.

On June 23rd, the Bulgarian PM visited a monastery without a mask, even as his government reimposed anti-coronavirus measures following a surge in cases.

Television footage and pictures the premier published on Facebook showed him touring Rila monastery in southwestern Bulgaria -- without a mask.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The visit came on the day the health ministry reimposed the compulsory wearing of face masks in all closed public areas in Bulgaria.

Borisov, members of his entourage and journalists who did not wear masks will be fined 300 leva (150 euros, 170 dollars), the health ministry announced later Tuesday.

Borisov's conservative GERB party and the main opposition left-wing Bulgarian Socialist Party have already been fined 3,000 leva each for breaching a ban on mass gatherings during party meetings over the weekend.

Bulgaria has so far been among the countries least affected by the novel coronavirus.

But it witnessed a surge in infections since it scrapped the requirement to wear masks two weeks ago, having earlier allowed restaurants, theatres, cinemas and sports venues to reopen.

(With AFP inputs)