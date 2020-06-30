STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Un-appy China calls Indian ban unfair, discriminatory

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said the practical cooperation between China and India is actually mutually beneficial and win-win.

Published: 30th June 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (Photo| Twitter)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  China on Tuesday reacted sharply to India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps and said it was “seriously concerned” about the Indian government’s decision. “China is strongly concerned, and we are verifying the situation. India has a responsibility to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses,” foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Zhao’s comments were followed by a statement the Chinese embassy in New Delhi issued in the evening, which called the ban selective and discriminatory. Spokesperson Ji Rong said India’s move “selectively and discriminatorily aims at Chinese apps on far-fetched and ambiguous grounds.” “It runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions, and suspects of violating the WTO rules. It also goes against the general trend of international trade and e-commerce, and is not conducive to consumer interests and the market competition in India,” Ji said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, Global Times, warned India of a 30% dip in bilateral trade due to the LAC stand-off and Covid, and dismissed the app ban as nonsensical, in two separate articles. “While offering a lacklustre explanation for the nonsensical move, the Indian government has actually made its political crackdown on Chinese companies open and blatant,” an article in the publication said. 

ALSO READ: Will comply with all data privacy requirements, have not shared data with China, says TikTok

The article went on to argue that it wwould be difficult for India to turn its nationalistic rhetoric into action. “There are no available and affordable alternatives to Chinese-made products such as smartphones, chemicals, automotive components and many other items,” it claimed. Criticising the ban, Ji said the apps had been operating strictly in accordance with Indian norms. “The ban would affect not only the employment of local Indian workers who supported the apps, but also the interests of Indian users and the employment and livelihoods of many creators and entrepreneurs,” the statement read.

He hoped India would acknowledge the mutually beneficial nature of bilateral economic ties. “India must treat all investments and service providers equally, and create an open, fair and just business environment, while bearing in mind the fundamental interests of both sides and the overall interests of bilateral relations,” the statement read.

Hu Xijin, editor of Global Times, was sarcastic. “Well, even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can’t really find many Indian goods. Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism,” he tweeted.  India on Monday announced the ban on 59 Chinese apps.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India china standoff Tik Tok Chinese app ban
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp