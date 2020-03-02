Days after signing peace deal with US, Taliban to resume operations against Afghanistan forces

By Agencies

KABUL: The Taliban said Monday they were resuming offensive operations against Afghan security forces, ending the partial truce that preceded the signing of a deal between the insurgents and Washington.

"The reduction in violence has ended now and our operations will continue as normal," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allowing U.S. troops to return home from America's longest war.

Under the agreement, the U.S. would draw its forces down to 8,600 from 13,000 in the next 3-4 months, with the remaining U.S. forces withdrawing in 14 months.

ALSO READ: US, Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

The complete pullout, however, would depend on the Taliban meeting their commitments to prevent terrorism.

Trump had repeatedly promised to get the U.S. out of its “endless wars” in the Middle East, and the withdrawal of troops could provide a boost as he seeks re-election in a nation weary of involvement in distant conflicts.

Trump also approached the Taliban agreement cautiously, steering clear of the crowing surrounding other major foreign policy actions, such as his talks with North Korea.

ALSO READ: US-Taliban deal no surprise, it's like watching 'Pakeezah' after trailers, says EAM S Jaishankar

Last September, on short notice, he called off what was to be a signing ceremony with the Taliban at Camp David after a series of new Taliban attacks.

But he has since been supportive of the talks led by his special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Under the agreement, the Taliban promised not to let extremists use the country as a staging ground for attacking the U.S. or its allies.

"As per the (US-Taliban) agreement, our mujahiddin will not attack foreign forces but our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces," Zabihullah Mujahid said.