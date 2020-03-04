Number of people infected with COVID-19 outside China exceeds 10,000: WHO

By UNI

MOSCOW: The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over 1,700 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China, whereas the total number of infected people exceeded 10,000.

The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 1,792 to 10,566 in 72 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 37 to 166.

On Wednesday, three more Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 15, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Four people have died of the virus in France, which has 204 confirmed cases of the disease.

Iran's health ministry announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus in the past day, bringing the Islamic republic's overall death toll to 77.

In all, 2,336 people have been infected, including 835 new cases -- the biggest increase in a single day since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the country nearly two weeks ago.