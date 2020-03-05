Home World

California declares emergency after first coronavirus death, total toll in US rises to 11

The emergency proclamation includes anti-price gouging provisions as well as provisions allowing for health care workers to travel from out of state to provide assistance in health care facilities.

Published: 05th March 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

California has confirmed 53 cases of the virus as of Wednesday afternoon. A total of 11 people have died in the United States so far.

California has confirmed 53 cases of the virus as of Wednesday afternoon. A total of 11 people have died in the United States so far. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency after the state reported its first death from coronavirus.

"The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus," Newsom said in a statement cited by The Hill.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus - New cases in Los Angeles, New York as lawmakers reach funding deal

"This emergency proclamation will help the state further prepare our communities and our health care system in the event it spreads more broadly," he added.

An elderly man, a resident of Placer County with underlying health conditions, passed away in isolation at a hospital in Roseville on Wednesday morning (local time) after likely being exposed to the virus on a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico in February.

The emergency proclamation includes anti-price gouging provisions as well as provisions allowing for health care workers to travel from out of state to provide assistance in health care facilities.

ALSO READ: Thousands held on cruise ship off California over coronavirus fears

It comes a day after Newsom announced the release of millions of N95 masks amid shortages of protective gears as a result of the pandemic disease outbreak that has infected more than 3200 people globally.

California has confirmed 53 cases of the virus as of Wednesday afternoon. A total of 11 people have died in the United States so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak US coronavirus cases
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp