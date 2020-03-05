Home World

Coronavirus misinformation in social media age underscores need for Singapore-like fake news laws

Fake news has been an ongoing phenomenon in the city-state for more than a decade now. The law was thus necessary to tackle growing concerns over the scourge of misinformation.

Published: 05th March 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Fake news

The startup uses human fact-checkers as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect specific biases in stories.

By ANI

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE: The spread of fake news through social media platforms amid the outbreak of coronavirus has reinforced the convictions surrounding the significance of laws aimed at taking swift action against the cyber misinformants.

In Singapore, the debate surrounding The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) -- which came into effect in October last year -- was rekindled following the spread of distorted claims and misinformation on coronavirus at a time when the country has reported more than 110 cases.

Fake news has been an ongoing phenomenon in the city-state for more than a decade now. The law was thus necessary to tackle growing concerns over the scourge of misinformation.

POFMA seeks to prevent the electronic communication of falsehoods as well as to safeguard against the use of online platforms for the communication of such falsehoods.

Under POFMA, publishing false statements with "malicious intent" attracts fines of up to USD 731,000 and jail sentences of up to 10 years. It is for such stringent punishment that the law has faced criticism from civil activists, NGOs and opposition figures since its implementation on October 2, 2019.

"Amid the spread of coronavirus, there is an increasing propensity among people to create more panic. Fake records and fake news is being generated. Consequently, the countries are realising that unless they do not take strong penal action against the perpetrators of this fake news, such factitious pieces of news are going to spread like wildfire," said Pavan Duggal, an Indian advocate who specialises in Cyber laws.

The problems of disinformation in a society like India has proved to be far more challenging than the west.

"When it comes to India, we find that the country does not have a dedicated law for fake news at all. You could try to book them (the misinformation) under some provisions under the Indian Penal Code, but they are not very effective," Duggal said.

"It is time that India wakes up from its slumber and come out with a new law on fake news," he added.

The bone of contention around such laws, however, remains that they can be misused for arbitrary detentions, ostracising political opponents, or suppressing dissent.

"Any fake news law must pass the parameters of the principles enshrined under the Constitution of the country. In case any fake news law is in violation of such parameters, it can always be challenged in the court. In India, we have a bigger problem facing us, which is that we do not have the law in the first place," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus misinformation fake news laws Singapore
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp