Indian student in Dubai tests positive for coronavirus

By IANS

DUBAI: An Indian student in Dubai has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the United Arab Emirates to 27, health authorities said.

"A 16-year student of an Indian school in Dubai has tested positive for the coronavirus. The infection was contracted from the student's parent who had travelled overseas," Gulf News reported on Thursday citing the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) as saying in a statement.

"The parent developed symptoms five days after returning to Dubai. Both the student and family members have been quarantined in hospital and are stable and recovering well. All other family members have also been quarantined."

Meanwhile, the Indian High Group of School in Dubai announced that it will remain closed from Thursday as a precautionary measure.

The DHA was conducting tests and monitoring the students, staff and workers of the school that may have interacted or come into contact with the coronavirus patient.