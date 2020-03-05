Home World

Putin, Erdogan start talks in Moscow on Syria crisis

The two presidents were meeting after a surge in fighting in Syria raised fears of their armies clashing and launched a new migrant crisis.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greet each other prior to their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greet each other prior to their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan began talks in Moscow on Thursday aimed at defusing the crisis in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.

"The situation in Idlib has become so aggravated that it requires us to have a direct personal conversation," Putin said at the start of the meeting.

The two presidents were meeting after a surge in fighting in Syria raised fears of their armies clashing and launched a new migrant crisis.

ALSO READ: Russian strikes kill 15 civilians in northwest Syria

"The entire world has its eyes fixed on us," Erdogan told Putin.

"The measures and appropriate decisions we will take here will calm the region and our two countries," Erdogan said before arriving in Moscow that he would be looking for Putin to agree to a rapid ceasefire in Idlib, where Ankara is battling Moscow-backed regime forces.

Putin expressed his condolences for the deaths of Turkish soldiers in Syria, where dozens have been killed in recent weeks as Ankara for the first time launched a direct offensive against President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

But he also pointed out that the Syrian army had "unfortunately suffered serious losses".

"We need to talk about everything, so that nothing like this happens again and it does not destroy Russian-Turkish relations, which I know you also value," Putin said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syria crisis Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp